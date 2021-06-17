...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TOMORROW...
.Dry conditions with relative humidity values of 20 to 30 percent
and west winds of 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH may be
possible tomorrow across portions of northwest Wisconsin and
portions of northeast Minnesota. These dry conditions include the
pine barrens across northwest Wisconsin.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA...
The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from
Friday afternoon through Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, South Cass, Crow Wing, Northern
Aitkin, South Aitkin, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine. In
Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Burnett, Washburn and
Sawyer.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...These conditions are supportive of rapid fire growth.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.