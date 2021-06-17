Fatal crash
One person was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash near the short bridge on Highway 2 near the Bayfield-Ashland county line.

Bayfield County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Andy Runice said the crash happened when a westbound motorcyclist went off the highway and into rocks lining the shoreline. The driver, whose name was withheld pending notification of relatives, was pronounced dead at the scene.

