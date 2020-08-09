A 44-year-old man was killed Friday night while swimming in Lake Namakagon.
Police were called just after 7 p.m. to a report that the man had jumped off a pontoon boat into Lake Namakagon and did not resurface. When the man, whose name was withheld by police, could not be located, police were called.
