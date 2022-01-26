The Wisconsin State Patrol has released the names of three people involved in a collision between a pickup truck and a semi-tractor trailer that killed one person Tuesday morning.

The driver of the pickup truck, Anthony Richard Basley, 57 of Ashland, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 2 near Iron River. A passenger in the pickup, Kirsten Schutte, 44 of Iron River was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth with non-life-threatening injuries.

