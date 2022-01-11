A Minocqua resident was struck by a vehicle Monday around 6 p.m. while helping push another vehicle off the roadway on Highway 2 near the Ashland and Iron County line.
A west bound Ford Expedition operated by a 31-year-old man from Odanah ran out of gas and came to a halt while trying to make a U-turn on Highway 2 near the border between Ashland and Iron counties, Ashland County Sheriff Mick Brennan said.
