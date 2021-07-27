Medic crews tend to a patient from a two-vehicle crash at Ellis Avenue and Third Street in Ashland Tuesday. At least one person was taken from the scene by ambulance; no information about those involved was immediately available following the crash that happened at about 12:45 p.m.
Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom said two people were taken into custody on warrant charges at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.