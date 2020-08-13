A 39-year-old man was killed near Big Bay State Park on Madeline Island Tuesday in what appears to be a swimming accident.

Only sketchy details of the death, which was reported Tuesday, have been confirmed by Ashland County Coroner Barb Beeksma. She said the identity of the man, who was from out of the area, was not released pending notification of family members.

