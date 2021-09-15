...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 2 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves
2 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 2 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
A Tomahawk man was killed Saturday when he swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and rolled his truck on Highway 13 south of Mellen.
Ricky R. Bartz, 57, was southbound on Highway 13 near Cayuga when a northbound truck driven by David P. Francisco, 51 of Ripon crossed into his lane, forcing Bartz to take evasive maneuvers, police said. Bartz’s truck rolled over, coming to rest on its roof in the northbound lane. Bartz was pronounced dead at the scene by an Ashland County deputy coroner. Bartz’s wife Tracy, 52, who was a passenger in the Bartz vehicle, suffered minor injuries in the crash.
