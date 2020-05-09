Bayfield County Sheriff

One man is in custody and another is dead following a Friday-night shooting in the Bayfield area.

The Bayfield County Sheriff's Department did not identify either of the men involved. It said in a press release that at 64-year-old man was killed in the town of Bayfield, and a 62-year-old man was arrested, both men from the Bayfield area.

