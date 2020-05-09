One man is in custody and another is dead following a Friday-night shooting in the Bayfield area.
The Bayfield County Sheriff's Department did not identify either of the men involved. It said in a press release that at 64-year-old man was killed in the town of Bayfield, and a 62-year-old man was arrested, both men from the Bayfield area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.