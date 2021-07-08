One man has been arrested in connection with a suspected arson on the Red Cliff Indian Reservation.

Only sketchy details were available about the incident, Red Cliff Communications Director Stan Schrock said. He said the identity of the suspect, the location of the fire and even the date on which it occurred were all unavailable. He was able to confirm that the suspect is accused of setting fire to an occupied home but that all of the residents were able to leave the building without injury. He said the suspect was taken into custody by the Red Cliff Police Department and that prosecution of the matter was in the hands of the Bayfield County District Attorney.

