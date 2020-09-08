Gavel, court, crime

Ashland police are releasing few details about a break-in and vandalism to a structure at the Pufall Park ballfield.

The field’s clubhouse building, which is used for both a concession stand and a locker room for the Ashland Merchants baseball team, was broken into near the end of August, said Interim Ashland Police Chief Willis Hagstrom. Hagstrom said those involved were juveniles and one was taken into custody at the site. He declined to identify the person who was arrested because he said the investigation was still ongoing. He also said he could not say how many others were still being sought for the same reason.

