Ashland senior David Granados took first in the 285-pound weight class At the Spartan Classic wrestling tournament in Superior Saturday, while state-ranked teammates senior Austin Defoe (20-0) and senior Isaac Pearce (19-2) also placed first at 126 pounds and 220 pounds, respectively. The Oredockers as a whole finished fourth out of 15 teams competing. (Contributed photo)
