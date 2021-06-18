Soccer

Powered by two goals from senior Abbi Moreland, and one each by senior Claire Custer and freshman Hannah Bochler, the No. 1-seeded Ashland Oredockers girls soccer team (18-1) defeated No. 2 Lakeland (12-3-1) 4-0 at Ashland High School Thursday. The Oredockers advance to the WIAA sectional finals in Medford on Saturday where they will face Rice Lake in a semifinal match. 

Ashland is ranked No. 5 in WIAA D3 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll. 

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments