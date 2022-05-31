Moravchik

Six Bay-Area track and field athletes will compete as individuals on June 3-4 at Memorial Stadium on the campus of UW-La Crosse in the WIAA Track & Field Championships. Ashland junior Grace Moravchik (pictured in purple on right with state-bound sophomore teammate Adeline Bauer) qualified in the 300-meter hurdles, and the 100-meter hurdles, while others making state are: Bauer in the 3200-meter run; Drummond sophomores Nora Skoraczewski in the discus throw and Clayton Bjork in the high jump; Butternut senior Mike Brown in the 3200-meter run; and Washburn senior Soren Paterson in the 300-meter hurdles. Both Moravchik and Paterson are repeat state qualifiers, with Paterson taking fifth in WIAA D3 300-meter hurdles last season. Washburn’s 4x400-meter relay team, the subject of today’s feature, is also making its second straight state appearance.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments