...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft. Local gusts up to 35 kt possible at times.
* WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor
WI, Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Outer Apostle
Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Six Bay-Area track and field athletes will compete as individuals on June 3-4 at Memorial Stadium on the campus of UW-La Crosse in the WIAA Track & Field Championships. Ashland junior Grace Moravchik (pictured in purple on right with state-bound sophomore teammate Adeline Bauer) qualified in the 300-meter hurdles, and the 100-meter hurdles, while others making state are: Bauer in the 3200-meter run; Drummond sophomores Nora Skoraczewski in the discus throw and Clayton Bjork in the high jump; Butternut senior Mike Brown in the 3200-meter run; and Washburn senior Soren Paterson in the 300-meter hurdles. Both Moravchik and Paterson are repeat state qualifiers, with Paterson taking fifth in WIAA D3 300-meter hurdles last season. Washburn’s 4x400-meter relay team, the subject of today’s feature, is also making its second straight state appearance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.