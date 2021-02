On the streets at 20-below

Weather Alert

...ASHLAND COUNTY 9-1-1 OUTAGE... THIS IS AN URGENT MESSAGE FROM THE ASHLAND COUNTY COMMUNICATIONS CENTER. CENTURY LINK IS EXPERIENCING A NETWORK PROBLEM WITH 9-1-1 SERVICE AFFECTING RESIDENTS IN THE MELLEN, GLIDDEN, AND BUTTERNUT AREAS. RESIDENTS THAT NEED EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE SHOULD ATTEMPT TO CONTACT THE ASHLAND COUNTY COMMUNICATIONS CENTER VIA CELL PHONE IF POSSIBLE USING 9-1-1 OR 715-682-7023, OPTION 1, OR SEEK ASSISTANCE AT THEIR LOCAL FIRE HALL WHERE CREWS ARE STANDING BY. THERE IS NO E-T-A FOR REPAIR AT THIS TIME. ADDRESSES FOR MANNED FIRE HALLS FOLLOW: MELLEN FIRE: 1-2-4 WILDERNESS DRIVE IN MELLEN. GLIDDEN FIRE: 2-3 NORTH GRANT STREET IN GLIDDEN. BUTTERNUT FIRE: 1-1-3 NORTH 2ND STREET IN BUTTERNUT.