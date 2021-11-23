...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves
1 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Buckthorn, an invasive species, can be spotted pretty easily at this time of year because it retains its green leaves much longer than other plants. (Contributed photo by Dave Greschner)
It was at least 15 years ago when I first saw buckthorn in the November woods, though I didn’t know what it was at the time. I was sitting on the ground in a section of our woods during deer hunting when I noticed green bushes not far away. Odd, I thought, but also colorful in the otherwise brownish landscape.
Not long afterwards while with others in the same corner of that woods, someone remarked about the small tree with all the pretty dark purple berries. Pretty, yes, but what was this sizable shrub?
