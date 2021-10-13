...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
One good way to get our community talking is to tell us we are responsible for paying the former Superintendent of the Ashland School District, Erik Olson, $150,000 to resign with no explanation. If you haven’t had a chance to read the story in the Oct. 8 edition, you may want to before reading this.
The $150K was just the starting point. The rest included full medical coverage for him and his family, full contributions to his pension fund, a $10,000 deposit to his retirement account, cash to help him move to a new home, unemployment compensation, and a positive letter of recommendation, among other things.
