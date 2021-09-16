...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves
3 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...South Shore of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
This week we found ourselves sliding into fall. It was Wednesday – keskiviikko, as the Finns say – when it really began. The dogs and I were in the woods, moving along as usual, when they suddenly stopped and grew silent, causing me to do the same. I waited to see what was up, to hear an animal moving through the brush, to register what might have made them pause to stand and listen. But I heard nothing, saw nothing, and in only a few moments we resumed moving down that shaded trail.
I wonder: What do those four-leggeds know of our seasons? Although they use them a bit differently, dogs have the same five basic senses we do – sight, sound, taste, smell and touch. Do they ever discuss such quiet changes as occur in a northern-Wisconsin woods sliding from summer into fall? Surly these things catch their attention. How could they miss the coming of that huge change?
