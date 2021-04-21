...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY ACROSS NORTHWEST
WISCONSIN AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA...
Afternoon minimum relative humidity will fall into the 15 to 25
percent range Thursday across northwest Wisconsin and northeast
Minnesota. When combined with westerly winds around 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 20 mph, and high temperatures in the upper 50s and
lower 60s, near critical fire weather conditions are forecast on
Thursday. Be sure to check restrictions and the fire danger before
burning.
Shorn of its foliage in the spring, St. Peter’s Dome, also known as Old Baldy to locals, offers breathtaking views of the Penokees and valleys of the Bay Area.
It's finally late April and while readers downstate have little bursts of green here and there, those of us in northwestern Wisconsin have little bursts of mud and pollinating trees that aren't much to look at but force allergy sufferers to medicate. The occasional burst of snow doesn't seem to help much with the tree pollen and it hasn't sent our neighborhood bears back to their dens: They're into our bird feeders earlier than ever and they decorated our neighbor's house with muddy footprints. If the typically moody Northland weather isn't discouraging the bears, we should take our cues from them and avoid retreating to our own dens.
The unusually dry winter we just had poses some hazards in the spring during fire season, but it also has an upside for people anxious for not just the end of winter but the end of that in-between season where neither cold-weather nor warm-weather activities are feasible. Inland lakes are free of ice and accessible and year-round campgrounds are ready for tents and dry enough to set up campers. Trails that are usually treacherous in mid-April and swamped with mud through May are in terrific shape for hiking and off-road biking. I'm planning on exploring some new trails this spring (I'd love some feedback from folks who've hiked (or skiied) the Penokee Mountain Trails or the North Country Trail in Brule River State Forest). In the meantime, early spring is a great time to check out an old favorite and see how things are different from the high season.
