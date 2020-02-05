ojibwe fire

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore Ranger Damon Gezhiibideg Panek supervises a prescribed burn. Panek will explain how the Ojibwe traditional practice of landscape burning benefits habitat Thursday at the Sigurd Olson Environmental Institute in Ashland.

 PHOTO CONTRIBUED BY APOSTLE ISLANDS NATIONAL LAKESHORE

Prescribed burning practices in Apostle Islands National Lakeshore based on Ojibwe traditions take center stage Thursday when Park Ranger Damon Panek speaks at the Sigurd Olson Environmental Institute in Ashland.

“For generations, Native people in the Great Lakes region utilized prescribed fire to improve habitat, increase blueberry production, and clear the understory of vegetation,” Panek said in a news release.

