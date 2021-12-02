...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks downfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — The Big Ten announced Wednesday that Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is its offensive player of the year and freshman of the year.
Stroud led the nation's top offense and ranks among the top seven passers in eight categories. His 70.9% completion rate and 351.1 yards per game are on track to be school single-season records, and his 3,862 passing yards rank second in school history; his 38 touchdown passes are third.
