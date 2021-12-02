Ohio St Michigan Football

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks downfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

 Carlos Osorio

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — The Big Ten announced Wednesday that Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is its offensive player of the year and freshman of the year.

Stroud led the nation's top offense and ranks among the top seven passers in eight categories. His 70.9% completion rate and 351.1 yards per game are on track to be school single-season records, and his 3,862 passing yards rank second in school history; his 38 touchdown passes are third.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments