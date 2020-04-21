...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 25
KNOTS AND WAVES 1 TO 3 FEET.
* WHERE...OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-
BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
Voters wait in line to cast ballots at Washington High School while ignoring a stay-at-home order over the coronavirus threat to vote in the state's presidential primary election, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Officials have identified seven people who appear to have contracted the coronavirus through activities related to the April 7 election in Wisconsin, Milwaukee’s health commissioner said.
Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik said six of the cases involve Milwaukee voters and one is a Milwaukee poll worker, the Journal Sentinel reported.
