Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 KNOTS AND WAVES 1 TO 3 FEET. * WHERE...OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY- BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. &&