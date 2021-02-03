The Hayward Police Department has requested that the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation investigate a death in Hayward that occurred early Tuesday, Feb. 2.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, police were called to a home on Illinois Avenue on a report that a man had broken in and held the resident hostage. The resident eventually escaped and called law enforcement.

