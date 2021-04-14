For the last two years I’ve had the opportunity to be the publisher of the Ashland Daily Press and Price County Review, which I can say has truly been a privilege. The community has been so welcoming to us. We found the perfect log home in the woods of Cayuga, which was located between both newspapers. Pam found an opportunity to work at Anthony Jennings and Crew Real Estate as a Realtor, which has been awesome. We both purchased trucks and a UTV to navigate the snow, and thought we would retire here. We couldn’t have asked for nicer neighbors, work associates, customers and new friends. We will miss all of you.
Our next adventure in life takes us to Chetek, Wisconsin where we will be closer to our children and new grandchildren. We found a little house on Lake Pokegema and plan to work as a team in real estate. I can only hope we will meet the same open arms we received when we moved here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.