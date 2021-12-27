Christmas is over. Our piles of gifts unwrapped. Did anyone get a selfie stick for Christmas? Those were all the rage for awhile; I may be behind the times in asking. I know I didn’t get one, and I’m glad I didn’t get one because I don’t take many selfies, though I often see my sweet teenagers making frowny faces, surprised and goofy faces, silly and tongue-sticking-outy faces at their phones. Used to be I wondered what was up, what joke they’d just been told, what bad news they’d just received, maybe a surprising bit of info had just come in. Nope; none of the above. It’s selfies. That’s what they’re doing — sending each other strange and expressive photos of themselves. It’s arbitrary and there are no words included. Sometimes when I’m with them, they take a shot of both of us but those are “bothies”, apparently, not “selfies”, which makes sense I suppose. More sense, I think, than what I’m about to tell you.
Did you read the title of this essay? Are you wondering when the monkeys come in? Well, here they are: Just one monkey, actually. I have a wicker basket by my desk full of articles that have caught my eye over the years. Folds of smudged newsprint, thin and soft magazine leaf, cut-out and ripped-out scraps — squares and rectangles. The strange, the quirky, the tear-jerker. Herein lay this fascinating piece, only two-by-three inches in size. It’s about a monkey. This particular monkey can apparently take selfies, which shouldn’t really surprise us, I guess; and they must be good ones because lawyers are involved, and that is why I know this strange and wonderful fact. Straight out of Time magazine is the headline “Monkey ‘selfie’ legal fight settled”. Who could not help but read the following article? It says, “Photographer David Slater settled a two-year legal fight over the copyright to a selfie taken by a monkey using his camera. Animal-rights group PETA sued for royalties on the monkey’s behalf. Slater agreed to donate 25% of future revenue from the images to charity.” Yep, you read it right. Nope, it wasn’t an April 1 issue. I guess the monkey has a right to his selfie, even though it seems he stole this guy’s camera. Or maybe he was just borrowing it — can monkeys tell the difference? What did the monkey look like? Ironically, there is no photo accompanying this article. Now, really, shouldn’t there be? The whole fight’s about the picture — we want to see it. I bet it’s real cute. Or maybe it’s obscene; we are dealing with a monkey. What will the monkey do with the royalty money? Does he get to decide which charity? What if he rips it up, or eats it, or worse? Is that OK with PETA? It is his selfie after all, so it should be his money, right? This is an example of a journalist’s failure to elaborate properly. I mean, Politics schmolitics, football schmootball, blah, blah, blah; we want to know more about this monkey thing. If you make a news flash like that one, you should have to step up and tell the rest of the story. Where is Paul Harvey when you need him? We don’t even learn the monkey’s name. Are they protecting him from retaliation? Movie producers? Zookeepers? And maybe it’s a her; we don’t know. Did the monkey have to appear in court? How long do monkeys live? This was a two-year legal battle; it may have taken up most of the monkey’s life — that’s cruelty to animals right there, don’t you think? And what with all the court appearances, fur-brushing and interviews, it could be a bit traumatic. Truth is, all that monkey business could drive anyone totally…bananas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.