“Hickory dickory dock. The mouse ran up the clock. The clock struck one, the mouse ran down. Hickory dickory dock”. Cute. Unless it’s 1 o’clock in the morning when said mouse is running up and down the clock. And it probably is. That’s when wee mousies like to do that sort of thing. Middle of the night. Life is nursery rhymes. Nursery rhymes are life. If you have or ever had small children, you know this. By heart. Whether you like it or not. Oh, they pop into your head at the strangest of times. That’s probably because they are designed to do so. And they apply, though they are often ambiguous. Nursery rhymes are indeed life; put into metered lines and disguised as things sweet and cute and innocent when sometimes it’s really not so. Think “Ring around the rosies, a pocket full of posies, ashes, ashes, we all fall down” as a good example.
Nursery rhymes are folklore in the form of a traditional poem or song for children. Usage dates from the mid 16th century. It takes some digging to find the true meaning and origins of nursery rhymes and these are often not pretty. We understand why Rock a Bye Baby keeps Maggie up all night when Marge Simpson sings it to her. Hickory dickory dock likely alludes to the short reign of Richard Cromwell in Britain in the 17th century. But, because of their sing-song quality and double meanings, they are easily memorable and applied to various situations despite the meaning of their original telling.
