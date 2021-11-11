...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 4 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
SPOONER – Nearly four dozen people from Spooner Middle School received medical care on Wednesday, Nov. 10, when what was described as an epoxy odor filtered through the school that morning and the school was evacuated as some students and staff reported feeling ill.
