Sweet sentencing

Michael Sweet is escorted out of the Ashland County Circuit Court room following his sentence to life imprisonment without parole in the death of Brian Nelis in September.

 

Calling his killing of Shane Cadotte “a crime that has ripped a hole in the heart of Odanah,” Bayfield County Circuit Court Judge John Anderson Wednesday sentenced Michael Sweet, 42, to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

