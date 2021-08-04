A Bad River man has been arrested and was being held on $50,000 cash bond in connection with an overdose death in Odanah on Monday morning
Robert B. “Robbie” Stone, 39, of Odanah was arrested Monday on preliminaru charges of first-degree reckless homicide and other charges. He is accused of causing death of by giving a victim illicit drugs. Stone also faces preliminary charges of illegal possession of firearms as a convicted felon, illegal possession of body armor as a felon, possession of narcotics and third-offense drunken driving.
