Evers
Rick Olivo/Staff Photo

University of Wisconsin Extension Agriculture Agent Jason Fischbach, left, outlines plans to develop hazelnuts into a cash crop for northern farmers to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Friday at the Hulings Rice Food Center on the Northland College campus. Evers was making his first tour of the center and heard of its approach to sustainable and regional food systems, student involvement and collaboration with regional farmers. Last year the center was given a state award of $49,300 to explore product development for hazelnuts.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments