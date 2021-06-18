...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TODAY...
.Dry conditions with relative humidity values of 20 to 30 percent
and west winds of 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH are
expected today across portions of northwest Wisconsin and
portions of northeast Minnesota. These dry conditions include the
Pine Barrens across northwest Wisconsin.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA...
The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch
is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, South Cass, Crow Wing, Northern
Aitkin, South Aitkin, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine. In
Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Burnett, Washburn and
Sawyer.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...These conditions are supportive of rapid fire growth.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
The nighthawk is so well camouflaged that you’re not likely to see one on the ground. In the air, look at dust for a boomerang-shaped profiled with two white bars under each wing.
Over the winter I noted in this column that I wasn’t seeing the usual suspects at my bird feeders, and I got varied feedback from readers about what they were seeing. Many readers also noted fewer birds, and a few readers had far more than usual, especially winter finches. I’ve noticed a similar trend this spring. I’m observing far fewer rose-breasted grosbeaks and hermit thrushes than usual, and the usual incessant song from the house wrens has been nonexistent — I have heard a transient wren call exactly once. We do appear to finally have a pair of bluebirds around, but readers have remarked that they seem to be pretty scarce this summer. One bird that has been around this summer is a surprise — it’s in the “How-come-I-never-see-those-anymore” category, the common nighthawk.
“Common nighthawk” is a misnomer; they aren’t hawks, they aren’t truly nocturnal and sadly aren’t that common any more due to a 60% decline in their numbers since the 1960s. When I was young I used to see dozens of them out over our small Indiana downtown, flying around the buildings chasing insects or around the river during a mayfly hatch.
