Common nighthawk

The nighthawk is so well camouflaged that you’re not likely to see one on the ground. In the air, look at dust for a boomerang-shaped profiled with two white bars under each wing.

 Photo by Dr. Thomas G. Barnes, USFWS on Pixnio

Over the winter I noted in this column that I wasn’t seeing the usual suspects at my bird feeders, and I got varied feedback from readers about what they were seeing. Many readers also noted fewer birds, and a few readers had far more than usual, especially winter finches. I’ve noticed a similar trend this spring. I’m observing far fewer rose-breasted grosbeaks and hermit thrushes than usual, and the usual incessant song from the house wrens has been nonexistent — I have heard a transient wren call exactly once. We do appear to finally have a pair of bluebirds around, but readers have remarked that they seem to be pretty scarce this summer. One bird that has been around this summer is a surprise — it’s in the “How-come-I-never-see-those-anymore” category, the common nighthawk.

“Common nighthawk” is a misnomer; they aren’t hawks, they aren’t truly nocturnal and sadly aren’t that common any more due to a 60% decline in their numbers since the 1960s. When I was young I used to see dozens of them out over our small Indiana downtown, flying around the buildings chasing insects or around the river during a mayfly hatch.

