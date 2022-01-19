Northwood Technical College farm operation instructor Julie Wadzinski placed third in the Young Farmers & Ranchers Discussion Meet at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 103rd Convention in Atlanta, Georgia.
Wadzinski entered and competed as a member of the Barron County Farm Bureau. To qualify, Wadzinski first won the state contest by being in the top three finalists for District 9 before competing in and winning the 2021 Wisconsin Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Agriculturist Discussion Meet contest.
