MAPLE — The Ashland High School wrestling team suffered its first conference loss of the season Thursday as the Northwestern Tigers defeated the Oredockers 44-33 in a Heart O' North Conference dual meet in Maple.

Northwestern took eight out of the 14 matches at the meet, starting with a win by fall for Camren Benesch over Anna Danielson at 120 pounds. Markus Brown then won by forfeit to put the hosts up 12-0.

