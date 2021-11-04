Northland Hockey

Chris Curr made 67 saves over the week, earning him conference honors. (Contributed photo)

Northland College's sophomore goalie Chris Curr has been named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Kwik Trip Men's Ice Hockey Athlete of the Week. Curr helped Northland go 1-0-1 during the week - making 30 saves in the Lumberjacks 4-2 win over St. Olaf College on Oct. 29, and finishing with 37 saves in the 1-1 tie against St. Olaf on Oct. 30.

