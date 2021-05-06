...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...
First-year defender Kristen Vensland advances the ball in a tough 2-1 loss against the University of Northwestern at Ponzio Stadium. The team’s record may not reflect it, but Northland has made huge improvements this season, its coach says.
Northland College’s women’s soccer team has held fast during a grinding Upper Midwest Athletic Conference season that has seen players log major minutes on the way to a 2-7 record.
Battling through shin splints, twisted ankles, bumps and bruises that are part and parcel for soccer players, the Lumberjills competed with a roster small in numbers. In a sport that can require a player to run seven miles per game, this lack of team depth can be exhausting, Lumberjills senior midfielder Coriander Dehlin of Viroqua said. And that may have kept the team, which lost three games by just one goal, from notching more wins.
