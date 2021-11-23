...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland, Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point
WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
For Lee Dennis, senior captain and all-conference player for the Northland College men’s soccer team, and fellow senior Brad Whiles, a standout who overcame serious injury to make it back onto Ponzio Stadium’s field before season’s end, the shared goal of helping rebuild the Lumberjacks into a perennially strong NCAA D3 program is complete. It’s now time to reflect on their careers at Northland, with the program, and the legacy of success they leave behind.
“My Northland College soccer experience was one that I would have a hard time trading for anything else,” said Dennis, who hails from Chocorua, New Hampshire, and transferred from Southern Vermont College. “The most satisfying part for me was to help change the trajectory of a program in such a short period of time. If you had told me in 2019 when I transferred to Northland – a team with just five returners, and one of the youngest teams in the country — that we would make the playoffs with a chance to play in the finals? That it is an opportunity I would take every time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.