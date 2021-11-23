For Lee Dennis, senior captain and all-conference player for the Northland College men’s soccer team, and fellow senior Brad Whiles, a standout who overcame serious injury to make it back onto Ponzio Stadium’s field before season’s end, the shared goal of helping rebuild the Lumberjacks into a perennially strong NCAA D3 program is complete. It’s now time to reflect on their careers at Northland, with the program, and the legacy of success they leave behind.

11-26-Brad-Whiles.jpg

Whiles

“My Northland College soccer experience was one that I would have a hard time trading for anything else,” said Dennis, who hails from Chocorua, New Hampshire, and transferred from Southern Vermont College. “The most satisfying part for me was to help change the trajectory of a program in such a short period of time. If you had told me in 2019 when I transferred to Northland – a team with just five returners, and one of the youngest teams in the country — that we would make the playoffs with a chance to play in the finals? That it is an opportunity I would take every time.”

11-26-Lee_Dennis.jpg

Dennis

