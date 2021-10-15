Northland golf

Mikayla Santjer and Maddy Bloedel have been selected first-team all-conference in the women’s golf Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. Santjer, a senior from Aberdeen, S.D., is a four-time selection and Bloedel, a sophomore from Cottage Grove, Minn., made the team for her second consecutive time. The duo led Northland to a fourth-place finish in the UMAC to cap a season in which Santjer set the school record for lowest individual score for a round (83), and the team set a school record for team low score (377).

