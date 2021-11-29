Northland hockey

The Northland College women’s hockey team split games over the weekend against Finlandia University. The team currently sits at 1-8-1 as preseason play comes to a close. (Contributed photo)

Northland College’s men’s and women’s hockey teams continued play during the Thanksgiving break, finding mixed results. The Lumberjills hockey team (1-8-1) split over the weekend with Finlandia University, winning 2-1 on Satursday, Nov. 27 and tying 1-1 with the Lions on Sunday. The ‘Jills hockey team resumes play with a home game against UW-Steven Point Saturday, Dec. 4.

Meanwhile the ‘Jills basketball team currently rests at 1-4 after weekend losses to Marian University 69-62 at home on Saturday and an 80-38 defeat to Finlandia University in Hancock, Mich., on Sunday. Next up for the ‘Jills basketball team is an away game vs. Mount Mary University in Milwaukee on Dec. 3.

