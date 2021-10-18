Senior midfielder Lee Dennis from Chocorua, New Hampshire, has helped lead the Northland College men’s soccer team to a 6-1 record in the team’s past seven games. The Lumberjacks sit in third place in the UMAC, with the team’s only losses coming to Bethany Lutheran and UW-Superior. Bethany and Superior share first place with 9-1 records. Northland plays host to University of Northwestern on Friday, Oct. 22 at 3:30 p.m., and again on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3:30 p.m. The Lumberjills (3-8-2) also play host on these dates, with games starting at 1 p.m. (Contributed photo)
