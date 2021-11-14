With a No. 3 seed in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference, its first 10-win season since the program joined the NCAA D3, and a bevy of talented young players on the rise, the Northland College Lumberjacks’ soccer team is alive and kicking. While Lumberjacks coach Greg Gilmore is pleased with the progress, he is looking at his returning roster to build upon that success.
“A lot of guys who have been here for a bit need to step up,” he said. “We graduate some seniors who have been through a lot, and now it’s time to turn the reins over to some younger guys who will have a huge impact on us moving forward. I think the past three years we’ve established that this program has standards where we won’t tolerate being in the basement of the league anymore. I’m happy for our guys, (Northland’s) first winning record in more than a decade, as well as a few other program benchmarks that were made this year. It’s great to be moving up in the league.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.