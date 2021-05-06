Northland men 1

The Lumberjacks winning record in the UMAC is a first-ever for the program, and cause for celebration among players. The team’s season ended at UW-Superior on Wednesday with a 2-0 loss to the regular-season conference champions.

The Northland College Lumberjacks lost 2-0 to regular-season conference champion UW-Superior Wednesday in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal match. Though they lost the game played in Superior, it still was a victory for the team — the first time in 19 years that the Lumberjacks advanced to the UMAC Tournament semifinals.

Head Coach Greg Gilmore said the loss to top-ranked UW-Superior – one of the strongest programs in the country at the NCAA Division III level – leaves the team hungry for more.

