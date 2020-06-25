The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference recently announced its Academic All-Conference award selections for the for 2019-20 winter and 2020 spring sports seasons, and Northland College saw 30 student-athletes earn recognition from the conference this year.
The LumberJacks baseball team had 10 players make the academic all-conference list this season, including freshman Keaton Arreazola, junior Rian Arreazola, junior Devyn Becker, junior Adrian Bethel, senior Alex Carey, junior Shawn O'Connell, senior Riley Reuter, sophomore Jake Schramm, junior Taylor Shaw, and senior Kyle Wallace.
