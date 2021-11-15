With a 5-1 loss to undefeated Bethel University — a team that is off to its best start in almost 40 years — and a 1-0 win over Hamline University (1-3-1), the Northland College Lumberjacks hockey team completed its non-conference schedule at 2-2-1. It now enters conference play with a home match at the Bay Area Civic Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday against WIAC opponent UW-Superior. The 'Jacks will face UW-Stout at 7 p.m. on Thursday at home before traveling to UW-River Falls for a Saturday matchup.
Meanwhile, the Northland women's hockey team (0-5) began conference play with an 8-0 loss to UW-River Falls, currently ranked fourth in USCHO D3 national polls. Next up for the Lumberjills is a 7 p.m WIAC game Friday at home against UW-Superior.
