hazelnuts
Image by _Alicja_ from Pixabay

The Northland College Hulings Rice Food Center has been awarded $49,300 from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to work on product development for hazelnuts. 

The Food Center has been collaborating for years on hazelnuts as a farming solution to climate change. Last year, business students tackled hazelnut product development and marketing as part of a classroom project. 

