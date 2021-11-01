...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
The Lumberjills closed the season with a 3-1 home win. The youthful team with no seniors on its roster should return every player next season. (Contributed photo)
Behind strong frontline play from sophomore Elizabeth Montgomery and a solid all-around performance from sophomore Larissa Fossum, the Northland College Lumberjills closed out their season with a 3-1 home win over UMAC foe Crown College Saturday. The win gave Northland a 7-16 overall record on the season, and 4-10 in conference. With no seniors on the roster and just two juniors, the Lumberjills should return their entire team next season.
