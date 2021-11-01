Northland volleyball

The Lumberjills closed the season with a 3-1 home win. The youthful team with no seniors on its roster should return every player next season. (Contributed photo)

Lumberjills volleyball ends season on high note

Behind strong frontline play from sophomore Elizabeth Montgomery and a solid all-around performance from sophomore Larissa Fossum, the Northland College Lumberjills closed out their season with a 3-1 home win over UMAC foe Crown College Saturday. The win gave Northland a 7-16 overall record on the season, and 4-10 in conference. With no seniors on the roster and just two juniors, the Lumberjills should return their entire team next season.

