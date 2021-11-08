Northland College

(Contributed photo by Paul Barnes)

The Northland College women's hockey team hosted St. Norbert College over the weekend at the Bay Area Civic Center in a two-game series against the Green Knights. The Lumberjills dropped both games 4-0, as St. Norbert put consistent offensive pressure on Northland while also limiting the ‘Jills scoring opportunities.

Northland resumes play Nov. 11 at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for a 7 p.m. match with the Bluegolds.

