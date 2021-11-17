Northland notes

With a robust schedule of pre-holiday games, Northland College athletic programs are at the forefront of while Bay-Area high school teams gear up for their seasons. Northland’s hockey and basketball squads have opted to take on higher-level competition in preparation for WIAC and UMAC regular-season opponents. Results from the past week have been mixed, but more games offering opportunities for redemption are on the docket.

In other news, Northland’s cross country coach Hannah Croonquist has resigned and a national search for a new cross country coach is underway. Croonquist will remain as the women’s hockey program assistant coach.

