Honor roll

The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced its All-Academic Award winners and Scholastic Honor Roll recipients for the 2020-21 academic year. Northland College had 35 student-athletes receive accolades from the men's and women's ice hockey teams.

Student-athletes who achieved a 3.0 grade point average or better (on a 4.0 scale) were named to the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll.

