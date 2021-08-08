The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced its All-Academic Award winners and Scholastic Honor Roll recipients for the 2020-21 academic year. Northland College had 35 student-athletes receive accolades from the men's and women's ice hockey teams.
Student-athletes who achieved a 3.0 grade point average or better (on a 4.0 scale) were named to the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.