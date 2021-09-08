Led by multiple top-10 finishes on both teams, Northland College’s men’s and women’s golf teams each placed third in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference preview match at the par-72 Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, Minn. Sept. 6. Placing in the top 10 for the men were George Butvilas (sixth) with a 79 and Connor Evans (ninth), who shot 81. For the women, top-10 finishers included Mikayla Santjer, (second) with a score of 91, Zoe Chadwick (eighth) who shot 94, and Maddy Bloedel (10th) with a 95. The teams will travel to Minneapolis’ Les Bolstad Golf Course to face North Central University on Sept. 22. North Central won the men’s side of the UMAC Preview, besting the Lumberjacks by 12 strokes, and finished last among women.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.