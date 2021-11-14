With non-conference setbacks to competitive programs of Carthage College, Carroll University and UW-Stout, and an 81-66 home loss to St. Lawrence University on Saturday, the Northland College men's basketball team continues its stiff schedule Tuesday in Duluth with a matchup against NCAA D2 opponent University of Minnesota-Duluth. To this point in the season, Northland is led in scoring by former Ashland Oredocker standout Jordan Brennan (15.8 ppg), and forward George Butvilas (11.3 ppg).
