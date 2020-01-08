NorthLakes1

Dryer

Two staff members at NorthLakes Community Clinic recently received statewide recognition for their service. Dr. Deborah Dryer was recipient of the 2019 Family Physician of the Year award while Timothy Wakefield received the Chiropractic Society of Wisconsin Lifetime Achievement award.

Lisa Dodson, president of the Wisconsin Academy of Family Physicians, said Dryer’s award acknowledges her exemplary service and her engagement in the well-being of her patients and community. The WAFP presents the Family Physician of the Year award to recognize a physician who provides outstanding service to patients and their communities with compassionate, comprehensive and caring medical service on a continual basis.

Northlakes2

Wakefield

